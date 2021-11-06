Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.