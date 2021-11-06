Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $26.58. 966,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,121. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,883,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

