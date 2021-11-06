Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Humana reported earnings of ($2.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.10.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.43. 725,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.83. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.