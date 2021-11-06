Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $528.00 at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $494.00 to $528.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2021 earnings at $20.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.59 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.10.

Humana stock opened at $453.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.83. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

