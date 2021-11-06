Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 20,824 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

