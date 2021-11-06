Huobi BTC Market Cap Tops $2.46 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $3.09 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $61,764.69 or 1.00391685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.38 or 0.07293742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,403.48 or 0.99804588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022501 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

