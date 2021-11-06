Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HURN opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

