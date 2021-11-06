ICHI (ICHI) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00008140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $45,292.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00083112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.49 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.19 or 0.99945399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022433 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,762,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.