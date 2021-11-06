Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Ichor reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. 172,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,438. Ichor has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

