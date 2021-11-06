ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICON Public updated its FY21 guidance to $9.55-9.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $14.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.96. 518,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.09. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

