Idea Men, Llc Sells 70,041 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $7,002,520.20.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24.

GoodRx stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $3,338,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

