Ideaology (IDEA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 54.8% against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $1.10 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

