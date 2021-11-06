Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Identiv stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.75 and a beta of 1.67. Identiv has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $130,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

