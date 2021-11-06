IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 128.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

