IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IGMS traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $315,667. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

