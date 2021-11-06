Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,450 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Immersion by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.