Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immersion stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Immersion were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

