Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Earnings Results

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 170,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,591. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
