Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Earnings Results

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 170,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,591. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 14,032.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Immunic were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

