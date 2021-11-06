ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

