Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

