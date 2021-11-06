Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

