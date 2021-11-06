Ink (INK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,534.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Ink has a market cap of $491,016.31 and $11,534.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

