InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 1,337,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,469. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. InMode has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.