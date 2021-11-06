Innova (INN) Hits Market Cap of $221,971.71

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Innova has a market cap of $221,971.71 and approximately $92.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 203.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.