Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EYEN stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

