Insider Selling: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Director Sells 106,143 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AESE stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).
