Insider Selling: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Director Sells 106,143 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AESE stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

