Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CAO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $25.32 on Friday, reaching $297.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $28,617,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 393,792 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.