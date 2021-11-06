Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Insider Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $297.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

