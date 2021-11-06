Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BDN stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

