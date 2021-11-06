Insider Selling: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells 295,000 Shares of Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CABA opened at $12.95 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $121,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

