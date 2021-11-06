Insider Selling: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells 295,000 Shares of Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CABA opened at $12.95 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
