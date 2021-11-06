Insider Selling: DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Sells 30,483 Shares of Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Erez Raphael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04.

DRIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,670. The company has a market cap of $309.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRIO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $6,314,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

