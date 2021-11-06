Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells $1,123,950.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LMND opened at $69.53 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $56,994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

