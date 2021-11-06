Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $815,400.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.