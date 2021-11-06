Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $639,139.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $639,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $3,299,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

