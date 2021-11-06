Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 4,352 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

