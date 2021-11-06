Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $760,830.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $493.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.25 and a 1 year high of $519.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.07.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.