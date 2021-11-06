Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $164,186.40.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.27. The company has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

