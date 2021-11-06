Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $164,186.40.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.27. The company has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
