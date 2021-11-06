Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CMO Sells 16,190 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

