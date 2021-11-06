Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 95,100 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $6,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 603.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 72,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

