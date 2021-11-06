Insider Selling: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells 459 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00.

Shares of VRTS opened at $329.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.15. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $168.54 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $11,882,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $9,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

