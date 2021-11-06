Insights Network Trading Down 33.9% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $3,922.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00264747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,047,515 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

