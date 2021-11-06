Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $132.21, but opened at $126.28. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $126.95, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

