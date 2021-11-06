Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.27.

Shares of PODD opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.73 and its 200 day moving average is $282.16. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $323.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 1,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,888,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

