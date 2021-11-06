Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Integer worth $23,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $1,362,795 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ITGR stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

