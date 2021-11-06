Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

ITGR opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

