InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Earnings Results

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,701. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

