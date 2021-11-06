Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,139.75

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,139.75 ($27.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.05). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,292 ($29.95), with a volume of 359,460 shares changing hands.

ICP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,156.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,139.75.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

