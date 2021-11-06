Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

