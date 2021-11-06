Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.20 million.Intevac also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IVAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,081. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

