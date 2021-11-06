Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $614.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $631.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

